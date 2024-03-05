Blazers’ Duop Reath ‘Felt Good’ After Career Night vs. Wolves

Portland Trail Blazers rookie center Duop Reath is celebrating the best game of his career, despite the team’s 119-114 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Reath scored a career-high 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting, including five 3-pointers.

In his postgame interview with Blazers reporter Brooke Olzendam, Reath spoke about the team’s effort despite being shorthanded against one of the best teams in the NBA.

Duop, what an effort from you guys tonight against one of the best teams in the league. You got to be proud of yourselves.

Definitely. I think we scrapped out there today, just left it on the floor gave our a chance to compete.

You were phenomenal. How did you feel about your performance tonight?

I felt good. I was hitting some shots, so felt good to be out there to be able to make some plays for the team, so it felt good.

What were you guys saying to each other down the stretch? Because Minnesota would go up 10 you guys just stayed in the game and you fought towards the end.

I just think that we just kept sticking to our game plan. Coaches kept emphasizing just keep playing how we playing, just keep playing fast, good stops and just get out.

2-1 on this road trip. Do you feel good about where you guys are right now?

Yeah, we just want to keep working on ourselves, just keep building, just keep trying to get better.