Jabari Walker: ‘Those were the Biggest Free Throws I’ve Shot in my Career’

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker ripped off his second consecutive double-double in Saturday’s 107-100 overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, putting up 18 points on 8-16 shooting and 12 rebounds.

No two points were bigger than his two game-tying free throws with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. Walker corralled a miss from Ashton Hagans underneath the basket — one of his five offensive boards — and got fouled by Memphis forward Santi Aldama on his put-back attempt. The second-year forward stepped up to the line and calmly sunk the must-have free throws.

In the postgame walk-off interview, Walker likened the moment to the realization of a childhood dream.

Those were the biggest free throws I’ve shot in my career. It’s like something you dream about as a kid when you’re in bed shooting the ball in the sky and when you’re out on the driveway shooting the ball like it’s the last second, so that was the thought when I got to the free throw line, I was like, ‘man, just like when I was a kid,’ so it’s crazy how it comes back full circle.

Walker was instrumental in Portland’s 18-point fourth quarter comeback, scoring eight of his 18 points and hauling in six of his 12 rebounds in the final 12 minutes of regulation. In the final minute of regulation, Walker also set up his game-tying free throws with an offensive put-back to cut the deficit to 95-93 with 45 seconds left.

Walker said some inspirational words from veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon on the bench helped spark the comeback.

I thought it was Malcolm, we were down, I think it was 18, we came out of the timeout, he said, ‘Man, y’all play hard, y’all play together,’ he said, ‘y’all can come back and win this.’ So I told him at the last timeout, ‘You called it first.’ Because the way he said it, he said it with passion, we knew it was realistic, so I’m gonna say it started with Malcolm.

Blazers reporter Brooke Olzendam noted it was the first time in Walker’s career he registered back-to-back double-doubles. Walker responded by saying he was having fun on the court, and that’s when he’s at his best.

You mentioned it, ‘fun.’ Whenever I have fun playing basketball and I’m smiling and I’m playing with passion, that’s my best basketball. If I could just get to that consistently, I’m a great player I feel like.

If I can break out of formal, third-person writing for just a moment, I know the Blazers were playing close to a G League team in Memphis last night. This isn’t a win you can hang your hat on as a statement win and puff your chest out after too much. BUT, it’s nice to see hard workers like Walker and Hagans get a moment to shine and capitalize in high-pressure situations — doubly so to see how happy Walker was about it following the game. Will it be crucial for player development going forward? I don’t know. I’m not totally sure how much can be gleaned from these games when the opposition has so many guys out and Portland is playing without so many main characters as well. Hopefully, it can serve as a nice confidence booster for guys like Walker and Anfernee Simons, who both had been struggling lately, and maybe will translate into better performances going forward.

To quote Forrest Gump, “And that’s all I have to say about that.”