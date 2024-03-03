Ashton Hagans Provides Bench Spark in Win vs. Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ashton Hagans plays with the hunger of a young player trying to carve out a spot in the NBA. The 24-year-old guard gets in opponents’ grills on defense, hits the deck for loose balls eagerly and flexes with might after tough finishes.

All that tenacity led to Hagans’ best game of his young Blazers career in Saturday night’s 107-100 overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hagans received extended minutes due to to the absences of Scoot Henderson and Malcom Brogdon. He parlayed 33 minutes of playing time into 13 points on 4-9 shooting, eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block, helping to overcome his six turnovers by filling up the stat sheet in other areas. Normally a reluctant shooter, Hagans also went 2-4 on 3-pointers and 3-3 from the foul line.

In the postgame locker room, Hagans said his mindset was simple in the comeback win against the Grizzlies: provide energy.

Just that opportunity where my name was called, my number was called, and just get in there and do whatever I can to help my team bring the energy, and that’s what happened. Guys who were in the second unit, third unit, no matter what, they just stayed ready, came in, fought and brung energy.

Heading into the fourth quarter down by 17 points, Hagans said he and his teammates focused on communicating and sticking together to chip away at the deficit.

Just stay together, just talk to each other. Communication is the biggest thing in this game of basketball, and that’s just what the coaches were installing into us. ‘Just talk, be there for each other and just fight and just try to bring the game back.’ and we did that.

Hagans’ performance warranted him postgame interview treatment, but it also drew praise from Blazers coach Chauncey Billups in his postgame press conference. Billups gave a glowing review of Hagans’ mentality on the court.

Ashton, I’ve been so proud of him. He’s just a warrior, he really is. He lays it on the line every single night, every play that he can.

When Blazers reporter Brooke Olzendam told Hagans about the kind words from Coach, the young guard responded by explaining how grateful he was for the trust and the opportunity.

A coach like that who’s willing to put his confidence in you late down the stretch like that, down 18 going into the fourth, hey, that’s big. I just thank this organization and thank Coach for giving me this opportunity, but now it’s just time to keep it going, keep it rolling and just move onto the next. We got a big one in Minnesota, and we just trying to get that win, too.

Hagans and the Blazers get to enjoy an off-day on Sunday. Then the team gets a much tougher matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road Monday night, with tipoff scheduled for a little after 5 p.m. PST.