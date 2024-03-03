Billups Praises Simons, Fourth Quarter Defense in Win over Grizzlies

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 107-100 in overtime on Sunday night, marking their second consecutive road win against Memphis in as many nights.

In his postgame press conference, Portland coach Chauncey Billups noted beating the same team twice in two days is no easy task. This may explain why Sunday’s come-from-behind OT battle was much more difficult than Friday’s 122-92 drubbing, even with Memphis more shorthanded than Portland (which is saying something right now).

I just knew coming into the game that we were going to have to do everything we could. You beat a team like that, who, obviously they have an incredible culture. They’re coached very well over there, and you beat ‘em at home like that, you know that they’re gonna come out and swing, throw every swing that they can at you. And they did that. I thought we responded okay, but we could never get over the hump.

Billups didn’t think Portland played well in the first half, but still only went into halftime down by four. That small margin ballooned to 17 points by the end of the third quarter, and as high as 18 early in the fourth. The Blazers shot just 26.3% during that third quarter, scoring only 14 points.

I thought we stopped sharing the ball in that third quarter, so we got back to it and said, ‘let’s try to cut it to single digits, man. Let’s cut it to single digits and we’ll regroup.’

The Blazers responded by doubling up the Grizzlies 34-17 in that crucial fourth quarter, shooting 52.4% from the field. When asked what sparked the comeback, Billups said two main things: offensive looks that freed up Anfernee Simons and stingier defense.

There were a couple different play calls that I went to, that I felt we could free Ant up some. The plays weren’t necessarily for him to shoot, but to make the play. They started putting two on the ball on him at some point later in the fourth. I said, ‘perfect, I want to put the ball in his hands.’ We’ll create an advantage there, play four-on-three on the backside. ... But more importantly than that, our guys got tougher on D and only allowed them one shot.

After struggling mightily through the first three quarters with his shot and turnovers (4-13 for 12 points and four turnovers), Simons ignited Portland’s comeback in the fourth. The sixth-year guard shot 5-7 for 16 points, one assist and zero turnovers in the fourth to help force OT. It all amounted to a 30-point, seven-assist, six-rebound performance from Simons that garnered praise from his head coach.

I thought Ant’s performance was high level. They threw everything and the kitchen sink at him. Denying him full [court], box-and-one, they did everything they could. He stayed patient. He trusted his teammates. I just thought it was a great performance.

Along with Simons, Billups dished out kudos to several other Blazers following the win. Spunky two-way point guard Ashton Hagans provided a boost off the bench with 13 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals (and six turnovers). Jabari Walker put up 18 points, 12 rebounds and the game-tying free throws that forced OT with 1.3 seconds left in regulation. Toumani Camara added 15 points and seven rebounds while shooting 3-4 from downtown. And then Dalano Banton, after being hamstrung by foul trouble all night, scored eight of his 10 points in OT to seal the comeback victory.

By no means was Saturday night’s win in Memphis pretty, but a lot of guys stepped up for Portland. After going winless in February, Billups and the Blazers seemed happy to take a 2-0 start to March.