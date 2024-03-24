Jabari Walker: ‘We Have a Great Young Core’

A young Portland Trail Blazers squad couldn’t beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets on Saturday night, falling 114-111. After the game, second-year forward Jabari Walker talked to the media in the locker room.

Walker produced a solid and ultra-efficient game off the bench, finishing with 15 points (on 6-7 shooting), nine rebounds and a steal.

You can watch the full interview here or in the embed below.

Here are some key quotes from Walker’s availability.

On how the team played despite playing so much youth (the Blazers started five rookies for the first time in franchise history):

I think we went out there and competed, everything we needed. We made up with our effort for the lack of experience that we had. I think we did everything we needed to do. Coach came in here, he said, ‘We lost on our terms,’ and that’s a really good team.

On what can be taken from the game:

We can hold our heads high with that. We can be very optimistic. Not just for the current situation, but for the future. We have some talented guys, we have guys with the right mindset. And it just gives us nothing but confidence and joy to know that we have a great young core.

The Blazers head out on a long road trip, with the first game coming against the Houston Rockets on Monday at 5:00 p.m. PDT.