Chauncey Billups: Blazers Made Nuggets ‘Earn it’

The Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets 114-111 Saturday night. Portland started the first all-rookie starting lineup in franchise history and managed to keep it close against a shorthanded Nuggets squad, but couldn’t seal the deal in the end.

After the game, head coach Chauncey Billups sat down with the media to discuss the loss.

You can watch the full interview here or in the embed below.

Here are some key quotes from his availability.

On his thoughts on the game:

Man, we just fought like crazy. That’s just kinda what we do. I’m big on we either win or lose on our terms. We just fight to the end and try to play the right way. Whether you win or lose the game, you live with the results, and today was one of those games. We played the way we wanted to play, and we made them earn it.

On Rayan Rupert’s performance:

I thought [Rupert] played well. I thought early on, just trying to adjust to the physicality that [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] was playing versus him, he just took the ball from him one time. I thought he needed that to happen just to see how hard those guys were gonna play. But I thought he played a pretty good game.

On how he felt the young players adjusted in the game:

What I wanted to do in a game like today was give them two sets to play out of, don’t think about nothing else. Just two simple sets, everything is live out of them. Just hoop and I’ll slow it down whenever I feel its necessary or we’re in a timeout. I thought they did a really good job adjusting to it. The game could have got away from us a couple times, they didn’t let it happen. They just kept fighting, kept scrapping whoever we put out there.

The Blazers have a day off before beginning a long road trip with a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday at 5:00 p.m. PDT.