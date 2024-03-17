Dalano Banton Discusses ‘Attacking’ Mindset vs. Pelicans

The Portland Trail Blazers lost on the road to the New Orleans Pelicans 126-107 on Saturday. Despite the loss, the game featured another great performance from Portland midseason acquisition Dalano Banton.

The 6-foot-8 guard registered 28 points on 10-20 shooting, six assists and five rebounds (though he did have five turnovers, a team-wide problem Saturday night). Banton exploited New Orleans with his usual downhill drives, but he also shot a more-than-serviceable 4-8 on three-pointers. The mixed attack helped Banton come just two points shy of tying his NBA career high in points.

After the game, Banton discussed his performance with media in the locker room.

You can watch the full interview here or in the embed below.

Here are some key quotes from his availability.

On his play and mindset:

Just playing to what coach Chauncey [Billups] preaches to us — getting into the paint, making the right read, just trying to do that. It was working for me, and they told me to just keep attacking. ... Being able to make a mistake and try again goes a long way for all of us being a very young group. Just game-by-game trying to get more comfortable, trying to get better.

On what improved three-point shooting could mean for his game:

Just opening the floor for my teammates and being more of a threat from outside the three-point line. Guys having to go over my screens, chase me over the screens. ... Getting chased off screens definitely gets you downhill a lot more, which is my main strength. That’ll open up lobs and kick-outs for other guys.

The Blazers have a day off before going to Chicago to face the Bulls on Monday, March 18 at 5:00 p.m. PDT.