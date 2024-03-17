Chauncey Billups Says Turnovers Cost Blazers Game vs. Pelicans

The Portland Trail Blazers fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 126-107 on the road on Saturday. After the game, head coach Chauncey Billups sat down with the media to discuss the matchup.

You can watch the full interview here or in the embed below.

The game, which remained competitive through three quarters before New Orleans ran away with it, featured some solid performances for the Blazers. Dalano Banton popped off for 28 points (on 10-20 shooting), coming two points away from tying his career high, and Deandre Ayton continued his stretch of effective play with 20 points (on 10-13 shooting) and eight rebounds. Anfernee Simons also registered 25 points (on 9-18 shooting), eight assists and four rebounds. But the Pelicans presented too much firepower for Portland to handle, especially considering New Orleans generated 31 points off 19 Portland turnovers.

Here are some key quotes from Billups’ availability.

On his overall thoughts on the game:

I thought we played well. I mean, the biggest point is the turnovers. You can’t absorb that against a really good team at home. We knew that’s what they try to do, they try to turn you over. So, credit to them, they did a really good job. You know, 31 points off turnovers, it’s tough to absorb that.

On Dalano Banton’s performance:

I thought his aggressiveness in the first half, it fueled us in a major way. This team in particular, they try to take [Anfernee Simons] out of it with their full-court denials. And it’s really important for everybody else to be aggressive and just attack when that happens. And Dalano was incredible with that. His pace getting it up the floor, his aggressiveness attacking the basket whether it was for a score or a playmaking opportunity... I was very happy for him, he played great.

On Toumani Camara’s offensive growth (Camara posted 11 points on 5-12 shooting, six rebounds and two blocks):

He’s been very aggressive offensively, which is what I like. I want him to be aggressive, I want him to be smart about it, I want him to understand the game time and score, when to take what shots. And he’s doing better at it, and I’m happy that he is doing much better at that. And then there’s some times he makes some misreads. ... Toumani’s offense has been really good. We know how we depend on him and trust him defensively, but he’s been getting so much better on the other end.

The Blazers play their next game on Monday, March 18 on the road against the Chicago Bulls at 5:00 p.m. PDT.