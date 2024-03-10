Chauncey Billups Sees Lessons in Blazers’ Up-and-Down OT Win vs. Raptors

The Portland Trail Blazers rode quite the rollercoaster Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors at the Moda Center. The home team shot out red hot and rollin’, going up by as many as 21. Then they watched that lead crumble, forcing themselves and fans to sweat it out through late-game dramatics and overtime.

In the end, the Blazers saw big contributions from several players, leading to a 128-118 OT win and a pleased head coach taking the mic for the postgame presser.

In front of reporters, Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups reflected on the up-and-down nature of the game, saying there were valuable lessons to take from it for players and coaches alike.

We couldn’t have played much better than that in the first half. But over the course of the game, you always know, you’re not going to play that way for 48 minutes... They got some momentum in that third quarter and started hitting some shots, but I thought more than anything we kinda rushed things. And we was feeling ourselves a little too much in that third quarter. We didn’t play the way that we got the lead, we played like the game was over. And this is the NBA, and the game is never over. So it was a good lesson for us. I know for me, there were two or three times I wanted to call a timeout, but I wanted to wait and see if we could clean it up without the timeout. And we didn’t, and I didn’t call it, and we still didn’t, so I said alright lemme do it. So those are teachable moments, that’s a good teachable moment for me because we could very well have lost that game. And I woulda been up there kicking myself saying I shouldn’t have experimented right there... we gotta be able to understand like, when we keep going like that, ok, now it’s time to just get back on track with a couple of plays that are longer in the possession - moving the ball, strongside, weakside, getting some paint touches - as opposed to the quick shots, which hurt us.

Saturday’s game was good for the win column and lessons, but it also felt extra good because it marked the successful returns of Deandre Ayton and Scoot Henderson. After missing five games with a right hand sprain, Ayton returned with a monster game, putting up a game-high 30 points and 19 rebounds (on 14-25 shooting). While not quite as emphatic, Henderson also played well following a nine-game absence, recording 13 points (on 5-12 shooting), five assists, one rebound and a steal.

Billups talked about both players with high praise, starting with Ayton:

We all knew this... but we just missed him so much on both ends of the floor. It’s a game-changer for us. He got all the rebounds... and his being able to score. It was a big deal. He alleviates so much stress for our guards just to have an outlet anytime they’re in trouble, just to be able to throw it up is a luxury. Or, when they’re trapping Ant, boom, hit-ahead. DA was incredible the entire game.

Then Scoot:

I was happy for Scoot, because he hasn’t actually been able to play basketball, he’s been able to work out. Those are two different things. His fire was awesome, his passion was really good, his pace was really good. Defense was good, he was physical. I thought Scoot was really good.

The performances from Scoot and Ayton were supported by strong games from Blazers newcomer Dalano Banton (25 points on 9-16 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists) and mainstay Anfernee Simons (23 points on 8-18 shooting, seven assists, four rebounds). Rookie forward Toumani Camara also played a sizable role in the victory, recording 15 points (on 5-10 shooting), nine rebounds and four assists. He was also his usual impactful self on D.

Billups gave Camara his flowers at the presser, too:

I think you seen it right. Tou is really... I want him to be one of the best next-action guys in the league. And I also want him to be able to knock down those corner threes when he has opportunities. I thought he did both of those good today, along with his defense. I think picking up [Toronto guard Immanuel] Quickley and being physical with him in that first half really made a difference. But yeah, playing really fast, his decision-making was a lot quicker. He’s starting to understand not only where he is on the floor but who’s next to him, and what play to make when the ball arrives... just growth and development.

One reporter asked Billups if he thought the team was beginning to form an identity on the court. Despite injuries slowing the process down this season, Billups said that identity was taking shape.

I do. This is something that obviously we would have hoped for a lot earlier and would have gotten it a lot earlier had we had the healthy bodies on the team. Our identity would have been set with everybody. Now don’t get me wrong, I do believe that no matter who plays, we have a way of playing: play together, we do it the right way. But obviously when your stars and the big dogs come back, you have to change some things a little bit to defer, to DA, to Ant, to Jerami when he’s back, and this is how it is around the league. But I’m very happy with where we are. Our team really understands how we want to play every single night, and if we do that, we live with the results, win or lose.

After the morale-boosting OT win, the road toughens for the Blazers. Portland hosts the league-leading Boston Celtics on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for a little after 7:30 p.m. PDT.