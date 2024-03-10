Blazers Rookie Toumani Camara: The Game is ‘Slowing Down’

Several Portland Trail Blazers played their parts in Saturday’s 128-118 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors, with six players reaching double-digits in scoring. While Deandre Ayton, Dalano Banton and Anfernee Simons headlined the show with big scoring outputs, rookie forward Toumani Camara was rock solid on offense and defense.

Camara registered 15 points (on 5-10 shooting from the field, including 2-4 on 3s and 3-3 on free throws), nine rebounds, four assists and a steal. It continued a trend of Camara quietly stringing together quality games lately. In his last five appearances, he’s scored in double-figures while shooting 50% three times, and he’s hauled in at least seven rebounds in all five games.

After Saturday’s win, Camara told reporters in the locker room that things were starting to click for him on the court.

I think the game is just slowing down more and more for me, so I’m able to see things better. [I’m] watching way more film and just getting more knowledge everyday. That’s something I knew I was able to do, just because during my whole career I feel like I’m able to understand things very easily, but it was just a process, and I knew it was going to take me time to be able to learn all that, learn the speed of the game and stuff like that and I feel like I’m getting a little bit accustomed to it.

As mentioned above, Ayton had a big game, putting up 30 points and 19 rebounds in his first appearance following a five-game absence due to a hand sprain. Rookie point guard Scoot Henderson also enjoyed a good performance in his return from a left adductor injury that kept him out nine games. Henderson recorded 13 points, five assists and one rebound in 26 minutes. Camara said his teammates’ respective returns provided a big lift for the team.

It’s huge. They bring so much to the team — DA with his size and athleticism and experience, and then Scoot with his speed and athleticism. So just being able to have all the guys slowly coming back I think helps the team in general. It’s going to be very nice when everybody’s back.

The Blazers are back in action Monday night when they host the Boston Celtics at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for a little after 7:30 p.m. PDT.