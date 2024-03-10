Blazers’ Deandre Ayton Shines in Return vs. Raptors

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton’s return against the Toronto Raptors Saturday night was a big, fat success. In his first appearance after missing five games due to a right hand sprain, Ayton powered the Blazers to the 128-118 overtime win with 30 points (on 14-25 shooting), 19 rebounds, two steals and a block.

Following the home win, Ayton’s performance warranted him walk-off interview treatment with Blazers reporter Brooke Olzendam. The big man said the Blazers’ ability to remain locked in enabled them to weather a double-digit Raptors comeback and still secure the win.

We made a lot of mistakes in the fourth quarter. There was a lot of mental fatigue in there. We got together and stayed poised. We didn’t let their great plays deflate us, and the coaches had some things up their sleeves that we ran out the gate [of overtime], and we executed it pretty well and just trusted the system.

After his five-game absence, Ayton logged 40 minutes against the Raptors. He told Olzendam that he stayed prepared for this kind of situation during his time off by continuing to work on his endurance.

Mainly I was just trying to keep my endurance going. My hand was hurting, but not my legs, so I made sure my wheels always worked and just made sure I was still in shape for games like this. Who would’ve known my first game back would’ve been overtime. I’m just glad that the training staff and the coaches were on me throughout the whole time I was out.

While Ayton scored some key buckets in overtime, he almost played hero in regulation with a shot at the buzzer. With 0.7 seconds left, Blazers rookie Kris Murray inbounded the ball from the left sideline, throwing a lob up to Ayton in the paint. Ayton rose above Kelly Olynyk for the catch and floated up a touch shot as time expired. The ball went halfway down and out, hung on the rim and then fell off — all to the agony of the nearby Portland bench.

Here’s what Ayton said about the almost game-winning play:

It was a great pass by Kris Murray, great write-up by the coaches on the play. It was a great miss, to be honest. Two teams battling it out to the last second, it was a fun game to watch, but I’m glad we thugged it out to get the win in overtime.

Ayton’s great performance against Toronto resumed the hot streak he had been on before the hand sprain took him out at the end of February. Over the last 14 games, he’s averaged 18.9 points and 11.8 rebounds.