WATCH: Pooh Jeter Talks Scoot Henderson’s Development in ‘The Break, presented by The General’

Portland Trail Blazers Player Development Coach and Rip City Remix Assistant General Manager Pooh Jeter is traveling a compelling path. Jeter, 40, the former University of Portland star, is transitioning from life as a professional basketball journeyman to now a new career in the front office and coaching in his first season with the Blazers and their new G League affiliate.

Earlier this month, Blazer’s Edge got to catch up with Jeter in an interview about his full-circle return to Portland, his career transition and the G League docuseries, “The Break, presented by The General.”

Season Two, Episode Three of the series profiled Jeter and his uplifting personality, going behind the scenes of his first year in his dual role in Portland. The latest episode of the series, Season Two, Episode Four, expands on Jeter’s story, providing another intimate look at his experience with the franchise.

The setting of Pooh’s portion of the episode primarily takes place at Madison Square Garden as the Blazers prepared for their Jan. 9 matchup with the New York Knicks. While Blazers fans may remember that game went on to be stinker, the docuseries makes for a much more intriguing and informative watch. The episode hears Jeter’s perspective on Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson’s development this season, among other topics, and showcases footage from a pregame film session between Jeter, Henderson and Blazers Assistant Coach Scott Brooks.

Jeter is one of the best authorities to speak on Portland’s hyped No. 3 overall pick. Not only is he Portland’s player development coach, but he spent two years as Henderson’s teammate and mentor with the G League Ignite from 2021 to 2023.

Similar to what Jeter said in our interview, he talks about being proud of Henderson’s growth this season to overcome a rough start and find success from December on.

His journey has been incredible to me because he was able to grow and experience things. We go into the season and, of course, he had one of those starts, just like a hmm — a growth start. And then he got hurt, so November was kinda weird, but it was good for him to experience that now. Then when December hit, we’ve been killing and getting back to who Scoot was, so now we’re rolling. Our main thing was making sure he didn’t lose his confidence. That’s all we wanted. I don’t care what’s going on, your confidence, you bet not lose that because it’s a marathon. But you know what, those messages, we were giving that to him at 17.

The episode also features a glowing endorsement of Jeter and his talent from Blazers Assistant GM Mike Schmitz:

I don’t think there’s many people in the world quite like Pooh. He lights up every single room that he walks into, whether it’s in the meal room or on the team bus — you feel his presence and his joy. I always said, he’s one of those guys who can go any path he wants. You wanna try to be a GM, alright, you can do that. You wanna be a coach, you can do that. You wanna be an agent, you can do that. He’s one of those guys who has I think the personality and the adaptability to fit in any room with any group and be a positive light no matter what he does, so I think for us, you see that type of talent and person and you just want to get him in your building.

You can watch Season Two, Episode Four of “The Break, presented by the General” here. The portion covering Jeter and the Blazers starts at the 5:50 mark.