Kris Murray Talks About Rookie NBA Season

The Portland Trail Blazers were unable to pull off an upset in a 127-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Rookie Kris Murray earned the second start of his career in the game and recorded nine points and eight rebounds in the loss.

After the game, Murray answered questions from the media. You can watch the full interview here or in the embed below.

Here are some key quotes from Murray’s availability.

On how his rookie season has gone so far:

For me it’s kinda just getting comfortable. Just building my confidence up and just creating good habits. I think that’s the biggest thing. Just working on a lot every single day, just trying to get better. I just want to build throughout the season to show what I can do more and more. And I think that’s what this season has been from the start until now.

On how having a brother in the NBA has helped him:

Just having him, especially last year, telling me what the NBA is about and watching him play a lot. That’s helped me a lot, just watching him. He’s someone who does all the right things the right way. And he went through a lot last year, just getting his confidence up and getting comfortable with Sacramento.

The Blazers are back in action on Sunday, February 25 when they match up with the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 p.m.