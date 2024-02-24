Chauncey Billups Talks About Nikola Jokic Strategies

The Portland Trail Blazers were defeated by the Denver Nuggets 127-112 in their first game back after the All-Star break.

After the game, Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups sat down with the media to discuss the outcome. You can watch the full interview here or in the embed below.

Here are some key quotes from his availability.

On what he takes away from trying to gameplan against Jokic:

There are certain players in the league that it don’t matter what coverage you play, you know. They’re just too good. They figure you out, there’s not a coverage he’s never seen. You can put two on them if you want, and you’re giving up a three, or you’re giving up a lob, or you’re giving up a layup to another player. You know you go into the game saying we’re going to try several things, there’s a good chance none of them work.

On what he saw from Kris Murray in the starting lineup:

I thought he was ok. He did what Kris does. He got some rebounds in there, he does a pretty good job in close out situations, catching and going and things like that. It was a Kris Murray game and I thought he played good. When I told him I was going to start him, I told him Kris just play the game man. Just be aggressive, the ball’s probably going to and just attack and be ready to go.

On having more size in the starting lineup:

I would love to. And especially I think for a team like ours, who a lot of times we’re playing young out there, if we can add that type of size. We struggle to score and we don’t have the best shooting team in the NBA so we need to find other ways to get baskets. I think that getting to the offensive glass is one of them, it’s been a pretty good weapon for us.

The next game for the Blazers will be a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 25.