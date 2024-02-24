Watch Rick Adelman Talk Trail Blazers

Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Rick Adelman returned to Rip City last night to watch the Blazers play the Denver Nuggets at the Moda Center. As part of the festivities, the Blazers brought Adelman onto their television broadcast to talk about the game and his experiences in Portland.

You can see the clip of Adelman’s time on screen on the team’s YouTube Channel or in the embed just below.

Adelman coached the Blazers from the 1988-89 season through 1993-94, leading them to two NBA Finals appearances. He also played for the Blazers from their inaugural season in 1970-71 through 1973.