Scoot Henderson Recalls “Welcome to the NBA” Moment

As part of NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson sat down with the media before and after his appearance in the NBA Rising Star Challenge.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

You can watch the pregame interview here and the postgame interview here or in the embeds below.

Here are some of the highlights from his pregame interview.

On his “Welcome to the NBA” moment:

My first game against Russell Westbrook. Always growing up and watching Russell Westbrook highlights and stuff. He played me and they whooped us and I was like, alright I’m here now so let’s turn it up a notch.

On what it means to be selected for his third Rising Stars Game:

It means a lot. I’m very blessed to have these couple opportunities. The first two years in the G-League we didn’t have to come in here and be selected by a team. And also the Next Step Game huge opportunities for the G-League and the Ignite especially. So I’m blessed and I appreciate the opportunity. I think year three means a whole bunch to me just because it’s my rookie year, so it feels different this year.

Here are a few more quotes from his postgame conversation.

On what he needs to continue to improve on:

I think most of it is little things and just continue to understand the game. Continue to understand certain situations of the whole basketball game, whether its time on the clock or time management. As a point guard you gotta watch those things the whole game. Just little things like that and I think that’ll make me a great in this league.

On how the team was able to play together despite not having played with each other before:

We know who each other are, obviously, and we know each other’s strengths. And I think we just go off of that. The coaches, they were telling us push it, so a lot of us on the team we’re on a fast paced team so it was kinda easy.

On Duop Reath’s new contract:

It’s about damn time. I’m really, really proud of Duop. People don’t see it a lot, but Duop works, man. Every time I go back in the gym he’s breaking a sweat already. Duop is a worker. He’s got this far because he puts that work in. I’m proud of him and I’m glad we’re teammates.

Henderson recorded 10 points in his Rising Stars appearance, adding an assist in his 11 minutes on the court.