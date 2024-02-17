Shaedon Sharpe Dreams of Dunking on LeBron James

The Portland Trail Blazers haven’t sent many representatives to NBA All-Star Weekend, 2024, but guard Shaedon Sharpe was invited to make the trip as part of the NBA Rising Stars event on Friday evening. Sharpe did not play in the game, but he took questions from assembled media before the festivities.

You can see the entire interview here or in the embed just below. Excerpts follow.

Who his ideal “poster dunk” target would be:

LeBron. I’d probably say LeBron. I’ve got to make it quick.

Which Blazers player he’d least like to be stuck on an island with (presumably defensively):

I’ll say Dame [Damian Lillard]. I don’t think we’ve really been on no island before, but I’ll probably say Dame. Just because he can score on all three levels.

On the dunk he’d most like to have in his arsenal:

Behind the back, through the legs.

On the NBA’s best in-game dunker:

I think I’m up there. Ummm...I’m up there. I’d also have to say... [pause] I think I am, for real.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night begins at 5:00 PM, Pacific tonight.