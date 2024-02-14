Anfernee Simons Calls Scoot Henderson Portland’s Point Guard

The Portland Trail Blazers fell short of an upset over the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 121-109 loss last night. Anfernee Simons returned from a brief one game absence in the game, finishing with 20 points in the loss. After the game he talked to the media to answer questions about the game.

The whole interview can be found here or in the embed below. Following that, here are some key quotes from the media availability.

His thoughts on the game:

I think we played well. Obviously, they went on that run in the fourth that we really couldn’t recover from. For the most part, I think we played really well. Like I said, in that fourth quarter, we had a scoring drought and they scored, and after that the game kinda got away from us.

On Deandre Ayton’s performance:

DA played great. He’s been playing wonderful lately and that’s what we’ve been wanting from him. Just be that player we know he can be every single night. When the shots are falling tonight, his presence on defense, rebounds and just be an anchor for us on the defensive end. I think that’s what we want from him each and every night.

On his fit next to Scoot Henderson:

Usually, if coach doesn’t call a play for me to bring the ball up the court, I let him go. I know that’s his strength. We play a lot better in this position where he’s in the best possible position for him. I’ve played the two before, you know. I just want to see him be in the most comfortable possible. Obviously, running the point, that’s his position and he excels really well at it once you let him go and play free.

The Blazers will match up with the Timberwolves again tomorrow night 7:00 PST.