Chauncey Billups Loves Developing Trail Blazers Chemistry

The Portland Trail Blazers were defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-109 last night. Despite being just a one-point game going into the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves were able to pull away late to secure the win. Following the game, head coach Chauncey Billups sat down with the media to discuss the result.

The whole interview can be found here or in the embed below. Following that, here are some key quotes from the media availability.

His thoughts on the game:

I thought we played well for the most part. First quarter just had too many turnovers, I thought that hurt us early. For the most part we did what we wanted to try to do with them in the game. We made it a game most of the way, then it got away from us in the fourth quarter obviously. The kid, Nickeil [Alexander-Walker] hit some daggers. And I thought most of them were good D, contested shots.

On the development that he has seen from the Blazers, especially in this game:

I’ve always been talking about what we can continue to learn from and how we can continue to develop some chemistry out there. I’ve said it, I mean, you look at [Deandre Ayton] has a big night tonight, 11 for 12. And just the chemistry that Scoot [Henderson] and him, and [Anfernee Simons] and him are developing has been pretty neat to watch. And this is against the best defense in the league, and maybe the best team right now in the league. So a lot of different things we can take from and feel like we got better with tonight.

On the difference for Scoot Henderson between now and the beginning of the season:

I just think for Scoot, the biggest thing, the biggest difference from now and opening night is he understands what’s gonna happen out there. He understands the coverages he’s going to be faced with. He’s starting to play these against teams for the second and third times, so he’s starting to understand personnel. His playmaking, as you can see, is starting to pick up. I think his confidence has picked way up. Scoot can go into these games and know that he can get where he wants to get on the floor. You’re just seeing the game kinda slow down a little bit for Scoot, and that’s why you’re seeing him have so much success.

The Blazers will face the Timberwolves again tomorrow night 7:00 PST.