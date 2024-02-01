See the Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard Tribute Video Here

In honor of Damian Lillard visiting the Moda Center for the first time after being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks last September, the Portland Trail Blazers produced a tribute video, aired during the opening timeout of the Blazers-Bucks game on Wednesday night.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

If you missed it, the video is now on YouTube and can be seen in the embed below. In encapsulates many of Dame’s brightest moments as a member of the Blazers, including buzzer-beating playoffs series winners, huge point totals, and more.

Lillard scored 25 points in his triumphant return, but the Trail Blazers still won the game, 119-116.

Our own Joe Moore was at the game and wrote about Dame’s re-entry here. Check it out if you want more of the flavor from the evening.