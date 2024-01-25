Anfernee Simons Describes 33-Point Outburst vs. Rockets

The Portland Trail Blazers were able to sneak out an overtime win over the Houston Rockets 137-131. Anfernee Simons was instrumental in the win, scoring 33 points. After the game, he talked with the media about the performance.

You can watch the full video here or in the embed below. Some key quotes from the interview are included below the video.

On how it felt to get the win on the second night of a back-to-back:

It feels good, it would feel better if we got both of them. But nah, it feels good to get the win, for sure, against a pretty good team. They’re one of the best defenses in the league. We got to come out and get a tough win on a back-to-back

On what allowed him to have his third quarter scoring outburst:

They was kinda playing soft coverage. Before the game started we were saying we’d be able to attack those bigs, so that’s what I tried to do. Just attack the big as much as possible. There was really no low-men after the big man so I was able to get in the paint, makes plays from there, get in my layups. They were sagging off on the pick-and-roll sometimes, because they were scared I was going to get passed them so I was able to get my threes off and just play the game from there.

On Deandre Ayton’s game in the win:

Deandre played great, and that’s what we need from him, to be a presence like that. He had a tough assignment with [Alperen] Sengun tonight and I think he handled himself well. We put him in a lot of different coverages tonight. He took everything well and was able to execute and do it at a high level tonight. We just need to keep putting confidence into him that we need that from him every night in order for us to get to where we want to get to.