Malcolm Brogdon Shares Perception of Critical Play vs. Thunder

The Portland Trail Blazers lost a close game against the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-109 after a controversial late turnover from Malcolm Brogdon led to head coach Chauncey Billups being ejected. Brogdon talked to the media after the game about his thoughts on the ending and the play of the team.

Help send kids in need to see the Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks on March 13th! It’s easy and costs just $12! Here’s how!

You can watch the full video here or in the embed below. There are key quotes from the brief availability below.

On his thoughts on the end of the game:

[Chauncey Billups], the whole staff was calling timeout. I turned literally to the ref on the sideline, clearly the ref didn’t want us to have a timeout so we couldn’t get one. I get scratched in the face, I’m bleeding at the end. This one’s not on us.

On the play of the team in the game: