Blazers Guard Shaedon Sharpe Reflects on 10 Turnover Performance

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe was his team’s central figure in a 107-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, but not necessarily for the best reasons. Sharpe posted 17 points in 38 minutes, but committed 10 turnovers out of 18 total for the Blazers. Forced into ball-handling duties by injuries decimating his team, Sharpe gave it the old college try without any actual college experience. The results against the veteran Lakers were predictable.

After the game, Head Coach Chauncey Billups addressed the turnover issue in his own postgame presser. Here are Sharpe’s video and key comments from the man himself:

On correcting turnovers:

I think for me it’s just silly mistakes. being a little bit too passive. I figure I’ll just look back at the film with coach and everybody and just see where I went wrong. I feel like film really helps. I’ll just do that.

On chemistry with center Deandre Ayton in the pick and roll:

It’s getting better for real. As y’all can see, it still needs some improvement. I feel like it just comes with time. The more we play together...it’s only natural for us to get that chemistry.

On how he’s handling extra pressure because of injuries to teammates:

I think I’m doing alright. It just comes with some time. It’s one thing I need to add to my game, so the more opportunity I get to play in the pick and roll and get my teammates involved, will help me in the long run. It just comes with time.

On whether tough games stick with him:

I just brush it aside and trust the process. I’ll just look back at film and go from there.

The Blazers face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 6:00 PM, Pacific.