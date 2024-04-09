LISTEN: We Like The Blazers Previews Final Week of Season

On this week’s episode of We Like the Blazers, Ryan and Brandon mentally prepare for the end of the Portland Trail Blazers’ season.

Among other topics discussed:

How Women’s basketball is becoming more mainstream, and how traditional media needs to do a better job promoting the sport - especially considering women’s college hoops are starting to outrate even NBA Finals games.

The perils of betting hundreds of dollars on Anfernee Simons’ failed 2022 Most Improved Player campaign.... and can you name the seven (yes, SEVEN) other players who finished ahead of him in MIP voting?

Where the Blazers are in the current tank race for better lottery odds, and how a pair of recent wins for the Toronto Raptors wins all-but-guarantee the Blazers won’t fall further than the fifth-best lottery position.

A moment to remind folks to please donate to Blazers radio network host Mike Lynch following his ALS diagnosis: https://www.gofundme.com/f/t4yrzf-help-mike-fight-als?qid=f4512a84baa1ed4a7eb4957fb12660ed

