Blazers LISTEN: Rip City Roundtable Podcast Episode 3 with Brandon Goldner

The Blazer’s Edge staff publish in-depth content every day about The Portland Trail Blazers. Much can be conveyed through words, but now it’s time to hear the voices behind the names. Let me introduce you to the inaugural season of the Rip City Roundtable Podcast!

This podcast will be hosted by yours truly, Cory Dickman. I have enjoyed writing post game extended recaps, but now it is time to dive deeper into topics affecting the team. Every episode will also feature a guest interview. These guests will mainly consist of Blazer’s Edge writers, but also will feature others close to the team.

In episode 3, Cory is joined by longtime Blazer’s Edge writer Brandon Goldner. Brandon is a lifetime Blazers fan, avid Twitter (X) user, and podcaster. Brandon talks about his journey as a podcaster, Blazers Edge writer, and being forgiven by Dave Deckard after a short short ban....Lol

You can listen to the Rip City Roundtable Podcast every week wherever you listen to podcasts or through this link. We hope you enjoy!