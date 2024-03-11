LISTEN: Celtics vs. Blazers Preview

Before tonight’s Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers matchup, I had the opportunity to speak about the team on the “Green With Envy” podcast with Adam Taylor.

In the episode, we discussed Scoot Henderson’s struggles, the Deandre Ayton X-Factor, and the coaching battle between Joe Mazzulla and Chauncey Billups.

You can check out the episode here on YouTube:

The episode was recorded before it was announced that Kristaps Porzingis would not play in tonight’s game. Several Celtics starters are questionable for tonight’s game, which could open the door for the Blazers to pull off an upset.

Tipoff between the Celtics and Blazers is set for 7:30 p.m. PT.