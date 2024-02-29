Blazers LISTEN: Rip City Roundtable Podcast Episode 1

The Blazer’s Edge staff publish in-depth content every day about The Portland Trail Blazers. Much can be conveyed through words, but now it’s time to hear the voices behind the names. Let me introduce you to the inaugural season of the Rip City Roundtable Podcast!

This podcast will be hosted by yours truly, Cory Dickman. I have enjoyed writing post game extended recaps, but now it is time to dive deeper into topics affecting the team. Every episode will also feature a guest interview. These guests will mainly consist of Blazer’s Edge writers, but also will feature others close to the team.

In episode 1, Cory introduces himself and gives insight into what you can expect week in and week out. Cory is also joined by Blazer’s Edge writers Conor Bergin and Adrian Bernecich. Conor talks about his latest featured story and his interview with “Pooh” Jeter. Adrian talks about his expectations for the rest of the station and handles some rapid fire questions from host Cory.

You can listen to the Rip City Roundtable Podcast every week wherever you listen to podcasts or through this link. We hope you enjoy!