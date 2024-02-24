6 Misconceptions Haunting the Trail Blazers This Season

The Portland Trail Blazers may be in the midst of a semi-lousy, 15-40 year, but there’s a glimmer of hope yet in the Rose City! Today marks the return of podcasting at Blazer’s Edge with Trail Daddy, the new show featuring Managing Editor Dave Deckard.

In Episode 1, Dave tackles six misconceptions surrounding the team in the current season, including the injury excuse, “They’re just missing shots,” and a few doom and gloom proclamations that probably won’t turn out true. On the way, he touches on the trade deadline, draft capital, coverage of the team, and more!

Trail Daddy will release at this time every week. You can catch it as part of several Blazers-related podcasts launching at the site over the next month or so. Have a listen through this link, wherever your favorite podcasts get provided, or via the embed below!

Special thanks go to Kyle Gilmer who produces the show and created the bumper music. Thanks also to Cory Dickman and Rogue Sports Network for managing the show. Tune in this and every week for more fun and insight!