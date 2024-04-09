Scoot, Ayton Show Strong Connection as Blazers Fall to Pelicans

A potent two-man attack of Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton kept the Portland Trail Blazers competitive against the New Orleans Pelicans for much of Tuesday night at the Moda Center. The Blazers even led 55-52 at half.

The problem was the duo couldn’t sustain that elite performance through the second half to steal the upset win, as the Blazers ultimately lost contact, losing 110-100.

But for two quarters or so, the guard/center combo was truly beautiful to watch, lending hope toward the future in a sad season. Ayton scored 20 points (on 10-12 shooting) in the first half, ultimately finishing with 30 and 13. Scoot put up 12 points and 10 assists through two quarters, finishing the night with 19 points (on 7-18 shooting) and a career-high 15 assists. The performance was impressive, despite eight turnovers and a tough second half shooting for the rookie.

Turnovers ultimately did Portland in, as the Blazers coughed the ball up 22 times to the Pelicans’ nine. It didn’t help that CJ McCollum scored 29 points (on 10-19 shooting) and Trey Murphy III got hot with 31 points (on 9-17 shooting).

Stay tuned for extended analysis coming from Cory Dickman later. Until then, here’s how the flow of the game went.

﻿First Quarter

Ayton had it rolling early, knocking down two straight-on midrange jumpers and then converting a pretty reverse on an alley oop from Scoot. It was part of a 3-3 start for Ayton that got Portland off to an early 8-5 lead. On defense, Chauncey Billups planted Ayton in the paint to spy Zion Williamson, allowing Jonas Valanciunas to shoot from outside if he wanted. Early on, the strategy was working, with Valanciunas missing his first two wide-open 3s and Zion playing quiet.

Crafty James McCollum had it cooking though, hitting his first three looks, including two nifty step-back 3s. That production, along with poor outside shooting from Portland put the Pelicans up 13-11 with 6:18 left.

Coming out of a timeout, Scoot and Ayton began connecting again — first on another alley oop, then on a pocket pass out of the pick-and-roll that led to a strong Ayton hook shot. A few minutes later Scoot hooked up with Duop Reath for an alley oop on the fast break (when’s the last time Portland had three alley oops in a quarter?).

Ayton had a strong first shift, going 5-7 for 10 points in eight minutes. Meanwhile, Scoot, even with a few turnovers, played a calm, comfortable game as Portland’s floor general, registering seven points and five assists in 12 minutes.

Those two were the story early, helping Portland head into the second in a 28-27 game.

Second Quarter

The Blazers entered the second quarter with no Scoot or Ayton on the floor. You know what that means: Dalano Banton hours! He did his work, getting two running buckets at the hoop. But Kris Murray and Justin Minaya provided support, nailing triples while NO could do no such thing. It was all part of a 10-0 run that led to a Pelicans timeout with Portland leading 37-28 with 8:30 left.

After that momentary bench power, Billups sent back in Ayton and Scoot, and the pair picked up right where they left off with a bucket apiece. The Pelicans applied some pressure with a few 3-pointers, but Scoot and Ayton pushed them right back with more offense, including a Scoot 3 and a nasty DA turnaround J. When Ayton would score, it was almost always Scoot finding him. Their connection is becoming a real storyline, people.

Even with the sustained production from the guard/center combo, the Pelicans continued to hit shots at a better clip. When the flurries were over at the halftime horn, Portland led 55-52. The bigger story: DA had 20 points (on 10-12) shooting; Scoot had 10 assists and 12 points (on 5-8 shooting).

Third Quarter

Scoot stayed in the zone coming out of halftime. He threw a nicely paced dime to a cutting Jabari Walker, swished a midrange J, then a few minutes later got fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three FTs (Portland’s first attempts for the game). Things would’ve felt better if McCollum wasn’t bombing in 3s from way outside, keeping the score neck-and-neck.

Ayton, on the other hand, came out colder than his peak first-half form, getting good looks but starting 1-4. The Blazers called time with 6:53 remaining, trailing 71-67.

That lead soon extended to 74-67, part of a 10-2 run. Some timely buckets from Scoot and DA, once again, kept things from entering the danger zone for the plucky Blazers, but turnovers started to become a bigger issue. With NO’s offense clicking better than earlier in the game, the Pels could make the Blazers pay, too. With a timeout at the 2:29 mark, Portland trailed 83-75. Murphy did most of the damage on NO’s side, finishing with 29 points through three quarters, including 17 in the third.

The deficit for Portland got as high as 12 with Murphy splashing in triples, but the Blazers entered the final quarter trailing 87-78.

Fourth Quarter

The Blazers started the fourth once again sporting the no-DA, no-Scoot lineup led by Banton. Zion Williamson saw that and tried to feast inside, leading to some comical-looking double/triple teams down low. After some bumbling about by the young Blazers with TOs and fumbled dribbles (and a wild, double-clutch 3 from Murray at the shot clock buzzer), Billups wasted no time sending Scoot back in. The bumbling about didn’t really stop, and two straight TOs, the latter ending in a Zion breakaway slam, led to a Billups timeout with 9:21 left. Portland trailed 92-81.

The turnovers didn’t stop after the chat. Scoot got another (his eighth at that moment) and then Ayton threw a bad one out of the double team. The deficit quickly ballooned to 15, the goose almost cooked.

Ayton had some Hulk slams to keep things interesting for a moment, but the Blazers couldn’t hit open 3s to mount a comeback. The Blazers trailed by as many as 20 before bringing it a little closer with the game already decided.

Up Next

The Blazers face the Warriors in Portland on Thursday at 7 p.m. PDT in a game that should feature some important draft-pick implications.