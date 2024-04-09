Blazers SG Dalano Banton: Diamond in the Rough?

While he started the season on the other side of the country, Dalano Banton has been one of the more exciting Portland Trail Blazers on the court this season.

In 27 games with the Blazers since being acquired at the NBA Trade Deadline, Banton is averaging 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting just over 35 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

Banton was honored by Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes by being awarded the “Diamond in the Rough” award.

It’s not the second half of a drain-circling Blazers season if a young player doesn’t put up intriguing numbers while nobody’s paying attention. Anfernee Simons did it two years ago, Shaedon Sharpe surged late in 2023, and Banton is taking his turn now. A point guard listed at 6’9”, Banton came over from the Cetlics for a second-rounder that almost definitely won’t convey and cash considerations. He has arguably been the Blazers’ best player for over a month, racking up 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against Houston on March 25 and following it up with 31 points, nine assists and five rebounds against the Hawks on March 27. Quick, long and shooting well above his career average of 30.9 percent from deep since coming to Portland, Banton’s $2.2 million team option for next year will be an easy call for the Blazers. He’s done enough to warrant rotation minutes going forward.

Banton’s late-season success has him in line to be a contributor for next year’s team. While Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson are still viewed as more of the team’s future in the backcourt, Banton is someone who can push the trio to become better, because he has proven to be well-deserving of taking their minutes if they underperform.

Banton and the Blazers are back in action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.