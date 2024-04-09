Who’s Blazers MVP This Season?

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a challenging season, going into the final week of the year with just 21 wins.

There have been players who have flashed immense potential and others that have made fans scratch their heads, but Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes has handed out team awards, including the Most Valuable Player award to Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon hasn’t played since early February when an elbow injury knocked him out of the lineup. It’s hard to imagine him returning to add to his season total of 39 games. That he winds up as his team MVP says everything you need to know about the Portland Trail Blazers’ season. Brogdon is Portland’s leader in Estimated Wins and EPM, with the former being a cumulative stat. So, yes, you’re reading that correctly: A guy who’ll play less than half the season provided the most total catch-all value. In addition to that, Brogdon has the best net plus/minus of any Portland player who logged at least 1,000 minutes. His minus-81 only looks bad until you compare it to the ones produced by Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons, both of which are over four times worse.

Several players could have been worthy of the award, especially those of whom have played more frequently than Brogdon. However, his veteran presence has rubbed off on some of the younger players to the point where the team wanted to keep him at the trade deadline back in February.

It’s clear Brogdon has a lot of value for the Blazers both on and off the court, making him a worthy recipient of the award.

