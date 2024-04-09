New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers come home after a long seven game road trip that took place mostly on the east coast. Just four games left now for the Blazers, the next three of which are at home. Given the standings it’s unlikely that the Blazers could move either up or down in terms of lottery odds, so there really isn’t much reason to not hope for some entertaining games down the stretch.

The New Orleans Pelicans come to town after a big win against the Phoenix Suns. Those two teams are fighting for sixth, so the team that finishes the strongest is going to avoid the play-in. That win over the Suns was huge for the Pelicans as they had previously lost their last four, but strong play in the win from Zion Williams gave New Orleans a boost and have them thinking positive thoughts again. New Orleans will be determined to not give anything away as they attempt to build on the Phoenix win and go into the playoffs on a little run.

New Orleans Pelicans (46-32) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-57) - Tuesday, April 9 - 7:00 p.m. Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Pelicans injuries: Brandon Ingram (out), Naji Marshall (questionable)

Trail Blazers injuries: Robert Williams III (out), Shaedon Sharpe (out), Malcolm Brogdon (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Toumani Camara (out), Matisse Thybulle (out), Jerami Grant (doubtful), Ibou Badji (questionable)

Blazer’s Edge Reader Questions

TimoTapsPorzingaway Jr.:

What is on your Mount Rushmore of NOLA Foods?

We are going to pretend we are in New Orleans, as the odds of getting a serviceable version of these foods outside of Louisiana are rather low. First, you can’t go wrong with a beignet. Sort of a French doughnut, they are light, airy and you’ll regret wearing a dark shirt as the powdered sugar will get everywhere. Next, jambalaya. A creole cousin to paella, it’s a rice dish with sausage, chicken or seafood - sometimes more than one - with spices that will have you questioning why you don’t move to New Orleans. Next I’ll go with barbecue shrimp. No, it’s not grilled. Like so many wonderful Crescent City dishes they are sauteed in an amazing sauce. Usually served with the heads on. Finally, Bananas Foster. Bananas cut lengthwise and flambeed in rum, liqueur, sugar and cinnamon, it’s then added to vanilla ice cream. Sigh. Checking flights now...

NorthWestWebb:

Does New Orleans need a win more than Portland needs a loss? Weird question I guess but if the opposite happens, who’s in worse trouble?

Most definitely. The postseason teams are clinched in both divisions, but what teams will need to go to the play-in are still to be determined. New Orleans still has a chance of catching the Phoenix Suns for sixth place to avoid the play-in, so a win against Portland is of highest importance. Both the Suns and the Pelicans have some tricky games remaining so it could get exciting down the stretch.

Kodiak62:

Fair chance the Pels don’t make it out of the play-in.

If they don’t, what do you see happening with them in the off-season?

My guess is they’d look at trades, but they’d probably wind up riding it out for another half-season at least. CJ’s contract would be tough to move, and I’m not sure they’d have the stomach to move Zion when he’s playing really well. Most of Ingram’s numbers are down a touch, but he’s still fine and just 26. It’s probably just easier to nibble at the edges this off-season and see if they can build on the successful aspects of this season.

