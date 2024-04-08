The Portland Trail Blazers have a lengthy injury report before their matchup tomorrow against the New Orleans Pelicans.

INJURY REPORT 4/9 vs. NOP: OUT Brogdon (R Elbow Tendinitis) Camara (L Rib Fracture) Sharpe (Low Ab Surgery) Simons (L Knee Tendinitis) Thybulle (R Ankle Impingement) Williams III (R Knee Ligament Tear) DOUBTFUL Grant (R Hamstring Strain) QUESTIONABLE Badji (Low Back Soreness)

The Blazers will be without Malcolm Brogdon, Toumani Camara, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Matisse Thybulle and Robert Williams III, while they will likely not have Jerami Grant. Ibou Badji is questionable.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans won’t have Brandon Ingram, who remains out with a knee injury. Naji Marshall is listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury.

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow night against the Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT at the Moda Center.