Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Named Player of the Week After Win vs. Blazers

Kristaps Porzingis’ efforts in the Boston Celtics win against the Portland Trail Blazers helped cement a Player of the Week Award.

By Jeremy Brener
Portland Trail Blazers v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The NBA is honoring two of the league’s best point guards after a strong week of play.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics forward-center Kristaps Porziņģis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 24 of the 2023-24 season (April 1-7).

Other nominees...

West: Devin Booker (PHX), Anthony Davis (LAL), Luka Dončić (DAL), Rudy Gobert (MIN) and Victor Wembanyama (SAS)

East: Paolo Banchero (ORL), Jalen Brunson (NYK), Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey (PHI), and Tyrese Haliburton (IND)

Porzingis notched his third consecutive double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Boston Celtics’ win on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT.

