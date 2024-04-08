The NBA is honoring two of the league’s best point guards after a strong week of play.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics forward-center Kristaps Porziņģis have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 24 of the 2023-24 season (April 1-7). Other nominees... West: Devin Booker (PHX), Anthony Davis (LAL), Luka Dončić (DAL), Rudy Gobert (MIN) and Victor Wembanyama (SAS) East: Paolo Banchero (ORL), Jalen Brunson (NYK), Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey (PHI), and Tyrese Haliburton (IND)

Porzingis notched his third consecutive double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Boston Celtics’ win on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

