NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Blazers in Final Week of Season?

The Portland Trail Blazers have four games left in their season that left a lot to be desired.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 28 (previously No. 26)

The Blazers’ first season in 12 years without Damian Lillard will be their third straight season in the bottom three in the Western Conference. They weren’t as dreadful defensively as they were the last couple of years, but will finish in the bottom three on offense for the first time in 18 years.

Clemente Almanza, OKC Thunder Wire: No. 26 (previously No. 28)