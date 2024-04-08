 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Power Rankings: Where Are Blazers in Final Week of Season?

Where do the Portland Trail Blazers rank in this week’s power rankings?

By Jeremy Brener
/ new
Portland Trail Blazers v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have four games left in their season that left a lot to be desired.

Let’s take a look at how power rankings across the internet have the Blazers ranked:

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: No. 28 (previously No. 26)

The Blazers’ first season in 12 years without Damian Lillard will be their third straight season in the bottom three in the Western Conference. They weren’t as dreadful defensively as they were the last couple of years, but will finish in the bottom three on offense for the first time in 18 years.

Clemente Almanza, OKC Thunder Wire: No. 26 (previously No. 28)

In a battle of the bottom, the Trail Blazers picked up two wins this past week over the Hornets and Wizards. This snapped a 10-game losing streak for Portland. Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was also selected into the Hall of Fame.

