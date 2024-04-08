Purdue vs. UConn Discussion Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers and the rest of the NBA are off tonight because it’s the NCAA National Championship between the Purdue Boilermakers and UConn Huskies.

This is your Game Day discussion thread, open for all your conversational needs. Be sure to enjoy the conversation and stay tuned after the game for recaps and analysis!

Purdue Boilermakers vs. UConn Huskies - Monday, April 8 - 6:20 p.m. Pacific

TV: TBS/TNT/TruTV and Max

Odds: UConn -7, over/under 145.5 (Odds via DraftKings)

Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system is your lifeline to fellow fans and making yourself heard. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

Enjoy the game and the conversation!