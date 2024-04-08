Send Your Questions for Tuesday’s Pelicans vs. Blazers Game!

Back home. It’s a been long trip, but the Portland Trail Blazers are finally back at Moda Center for three more games before finishing the season in Sacramento. First up is CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans for a 7:00 p.m. tilt on Tuesday.

What questions do you have about either the Blazers or the Pelicans for this upcoming game?

Reminder: It can be about either team so long as it has something to do with the game.

Leave your questions in the comments and we’ll pick a few to add to our preview, with proper credit of course.

We’ll keep this open until 7:00 p.m. Pacific on Monday so we can have the preview ready early on game day.

For an example of how the process turns out, take a look at the preview for the Hawks game.

Thanks everyone!