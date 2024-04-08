With wins in the low 20’s, the Portland Trail Blazers are headed for another date with Draft Lottery destiny, watching ping pong balls determine their fate...or at least their chance to improve same. This balances the on-court product, which has been hard to watch over the past month.

The Blazers aren’t alone in this predicament. Each year several NBA teams develop a case of injury-itis and “forgot how to play”-ism as the race for prime lottery position intensifies. One site reader has noticed. He wants to know if anything can be done about it. That’s the subject of today’s Blazer’s Edge Mailbag.

Hey Dave, As I follow the last few weeks of this season and the last couple seasons, I can’t help but think of the draft lottery process and teams that are racing to the bottom for better lottery odds. The product on the floor and the fan experience is really poor. Should the NBA revamp the lottery and, if so, what can be done to discourage tanking and encourage competition and winning? I’d love to hear your opinion and the opinions of the blazer’s edge community. utblazer

I get several questions about the lottery every year. Most times I leave them be, simply because there’s no great solution. The essential problem is this:

Struggling teams DO need a boost to help competitive balance. This is increasingly true in a league that has outlawed defense in favor of scoring stars. If you don’t have a main player, you don’t have a chance. League mechanisms work against those players changing hands freely. The draft is literally the only option for significant improvement for an entire suite of NBA franchise which otherwise would be buried into a permanent underclass. The incentives offered by the lottery lead franchises to prioritize other things over winning. The dreaded middle ground of the standings is the most despised place in the NBA. Getting stuck in the equatorial calm of the 6th-10th seeds in the conference is a bigger fear than finishing at the bottom and reaping lottery rewards. No matter how you shift the percentages in the lottery, that basic fact remains.

No solution I’ve seen has addressed both of these priorities satisfactorily. I’m not sure that’s even possible at this point. It stands with making the All-Star Game competitive again as one of the insoluble problems clogging the NBA drain. Only a good faith compact among all participants to win as many games as possible no matter what would clear the blockage. Those promises are nothing more than lip service. If once upon a time that resolve existed, it stands no more.

When I think of the lottery system, my focus goes to a more solvable issue. If you’re going to favor teams in need, at least make sure you do that. My gripe has nothing to do with uneven odds or some teams getting superstars while others go hungry. That’s just the nature of the beast. With enough solid repetitions, it should even out. I get a little steamed when a historical powerhouse like the San Antonio Spurs get to tank for a couple of years (or in the case of Tim Duncan, only one...and they already had David Robinson in tow) and then nab the next generational player. What happens if Golden State falls out of the playoffs and gets the first-overall pick this year? That’s not what the system was designed for.

If I’m going to tinker with the lottery, I’m looking to address that issue.

One suggestion I had years ago, that I still think is good, is to weigh all current lottery teams by their records in the last three years, not just the current season. To be clear: the teams with the worst records in a given year would still enter the lottery, but once in, they’d be ordered by a composite of their last three years’ records, not simply by the current year’s win total.

Under this system, a playoffs team that dipped into the lottery because of a single unfortunate year would still rank high in the number of total wins over the past three campaigns and would thus draw an unfavorable lottery spot. Conversely, teams that struggle season after season would have sustained chances at high picks.

Any team trying to tank intentionally would need to commit for the long haul. It’s harder to submarine 3-4 seasons in a row than it is to take a dive for a single year. General Managers would need to endure (and sell their owners on) an extended period of failure. Tanking-team “injuries” would need to be persistent, lasting the entire lives of players’ contracts to have the desired effect. Losing a particular game would weigh much less than it does in the current system too. Inertia from prior years’ records would mute the effect of dropping a Sunday game in April. You might have to lose 2-3 games to alter your spot relative to lottery competitors.

I would perhaps couple this with limiting teams who receive the first-overall pick from repeating the feat in the following year, maxing them out at the fourth pick or so in the next lottery.

Another potential solution is to split the lottery class in two. The dividing line might be at the 5th or 6th spot. The worst 5-6 teams each year would draw for the top 5-6 picks; the following teams would draw for the remainder.

That’s as close as I can come to “fixing” the system. But the submission did ask for opinions from Blazer’s Edge Readers as well, so let’s open up the question in the comment section. What would you do to alter the current draft lottery system to mute tanking, improve the product, but still keep competitive balance?

Thanks for the question! You can always send yours to blazersub@gmail.com and we’ll get to as many as we can!