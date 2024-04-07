Highlights: Blazers Compete vs. Celtics, Still Fade Away

The shorthanded, youthful Portland Trail Blazers and Deandre Ayton battled against the Boston Celtics on the road Sunday night. They still predictably faded away in the fourth quarter, losing 124-107 in the final game of a 2-5 road trip.

The Blazers were fueled by a 28-point, nine-assist performance from Dalano Banton against his former team, while Ayton registered 22 points and 14 rebounds (both Banton and Ayton separately shot 11-23 from the field). Jabari Walker added 14 points and 18 rebounds, helping Portland beat Boston 22-5 on the offensive glass. Rookie point guard Scoot Henderson registered 15 points (on 3-13 shooting), eight assists, two steals and five turnovers while shooting 6-6 from the free throw line.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 26 points. West Linn native Payton Pritchard put up 20 points (on 9-13 shooting), eight assists and three rebounds against his hometown club.

If you missed any of the action, check out some analysis of the contest from Blazer’s Edge’s own Brandon Goldner. Once you’ve done that (or before), check out these Blazers’ highlights from the game:

The Blazers head back home to face the New Orleans Pelicans at the Moda Center on Tuesday April 9 at 7pm Pacific.