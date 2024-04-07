Blazers fall to Celtics 124-107

On a night where the Portland Trail Blazers had no business being competitive, they fought valiantly against the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics, but ultimately succumbed to the better team 124-107.

Some Things I Noticed:

The Blazers were within spitting distance until the middle of the fourth quarter!... no, really! Despite much worse than Boston from the field (56% to 39%), Portland buoyed its offense with unholy numbers of offensive rebounds, grabbing 16 to the Celtic’s ONE at the half and finishing with a 22-5 edge. Down the stretch, however, Boston was like “ok, let’s wrap this up, shall we?” and blew the game open well beyond double digits as the clock wound down.

Speaking of rebounds, shout out to Jabari Walker who had 18 boards after just getting a career-high 22 the other day, and Deandre Ayton chipped in 14 of his own. Three players (Walker, Ayton, and Kris Murray) had four or more offensive rebounds on the night. The lone Celtics player with more than one offensive rebound was Luke Kornet with three.

I liked a moment for Kris Murray early in the first quarter: After the Blazers got a steal at midcourt, Murray was on the break but had no teammates with him. He hesitated and appeared to consider pulling from three, but kept his dribble. In that moment he waited, two teammates came streaking down and Murray found Walker for the shooting foul. It was that micro-moment of situational awareness that allowed Murray to get a better look, and that’s the kind of stuff you want to see from rookies as they learn the speed and pace of NBA games.

Fun fact from Lamar Hurd and the Blazers’ broadcast: Dalano Banton has made a three in 19 straight games, the most of any Blazers player this season... and Banton didn’t get to Portland until the trade deadline! Jerami Grant is second on the squad with a three in 17 straight games.

Finishing with eight assists, Scoot’s passing looks better to the eye at times than the box score can show. One moment in particular: Henderson saw Jabari Walker cutting hard after setting the screen and threw a snappy bounce pass for the Walker dunk. It wasn’t the world’s most difficult pass, but the timing and placement were both impeccable. It’s that kind of stuff that will give Scoot breathing room to develop as he sorts out his shot.

Dalano Banton continues to the make the case for an NBA contract after this season, this time finishing with 28 points and 9 dimes on 11-23 shooting. The Blazers really appreciate the energy he gives the second unit, and it’s easy to see how any other of the league’s 29 teams could too.

Box Score

Next Up:

The Blazers zip back home from the road trip to face the New Orleans Pelicans at the Moda Center on Tuesday April 9 at 7pm Pacific.