Chat About the NCAA Women’s National Championship Here!

Before the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Boston Celtics later today, a game with much higher stakes is taking place this afternoon. The Iowa Hawkeyes, led by superstar Caitlin Clark, will take on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship.

Come watch Clark in her final collegiate game and chat about all the action with fellow fans in the comment section below! Game details follow:

No. 1 South Carolina (36-0) vs. No. 1 Iowa (33-4) | Noon PDT | ABC