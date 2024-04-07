Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics Preview

Let’s cut to the chase: The Portland Trail Blazers will lose today’s game to the Boston Celtics. It’s over. Done. Shaken and baked. Wrapped up. Buttoned down like a long-sleeve flannel over the V-neck T-shirt of a Portland man desperately wishing for warm weather to come back.

The Celtics are on a four-game win streak that was preceded by a nine-game streak and an 11-game streak, both ended by two-game losing skids. If my math adds up, the Celtics are a cool 24-4 in their last 28 games. The Blazers, meanwhile, have a two-game winning streak preceded by a 10-game skid, and a nine-game losing streak broken up by .500 ball over eight games. Math tells me that’s a 6-23 record over their last 29 games. One of these things is not like the other.

While neither of these teams have much to play for - one being 7.5 games ahead of any other team in the league for home court advantage throughout the playoffs, and the other all-but-locked into their lottery position - there is a talent disparity too wide to overcome with normal NBA variance or any combination of hot shooting nights for Portland or ice cold stinkers from Boston. And this is AFTER considering that both Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum are questionable. I don’t think that matters.

For Blazers fans - as has been true virtually all season - fun will be had looking not for competitive and cohesive basketball, but for the individual stuff. I’ll be watching for Deandre Ayton to continue to assert himself, particularly with his growing familiarity and chemistry with Portland’s guards. There’s a non-zero chance that Scoot Henderson’s center of the short-to-medium-term future will be Ayton... and the more he plays, the more likely it seems Dalano Banton has earned himself an NBA contract. Give me a 25-15 Ayton game and another high-efficiency Scoot game, and I’ll be more than satisfied, win or lose.

Portland Trail Blazers (21-56) vs. Boston Celtics (61-16) - Sun. April 7 - 3pm Pacific

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Trail Blazers injuries: Ibou Badji (questionable); Jerami Grant (doubtful); Malcolm Brogdon, Toumani Camara, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Matisse Thybulle, Robert Williams III (out).

Celtics injuries: Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum (questionable); Jaden Springer (out).

SBN Affiliate: Celtics Blog

About the Opponent

Sam LaFrance of Celtics Blog isn’t okay with Boston drafting Bronny James just for a chance to lure his dad to the eastern seaboard:

For some fanbases/teams, sure, you’re willing to stomach some pride in order to field a more competitive team. It feels like Celtics fans are above that, right? On top of the emotional/pride layer of this, there’s the on-court aspect of this. As I’m writing this, the Cs are hours from trying to earn win No. 61 on the season against the Sacramento Kings. The team looks as good as it has in 15 years, all of the players seem to get along and actually want to see one another succeed, and the group plays great team basketball on both ends of the floor. Why on Earth would you want to bring in someone who could capsize all of that? Anytime LeBron is part of a team, it’s always his doing when they win, and everyone else’s fault when they lose. Personally, I’d like to see Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown avoid any additional scrutiny, on top of what they already face from the media and fans.

Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports that Al Horford believes teammate Jaylen Brown should make an NBA All-Defense team:

There’s a strong belief inside the Celtics locker room that Jaylen Brown should be selected as one of the league’s top defenders this season. Take it from Al Horford. “Just being very unbiased, it’s very clear he’s first team All Defense,” Horford said. “You look at what he’s doing individually and the impact he has on the defensive end, we’re one of the best defenses, we have the best record, he deserves to be in that position.” Brown has never made an All-Defensive team in his career but made an even bigger commitment to that end this season after Marcus Smart’s departure in the offseason. He has routinely taken on the challenge of being the primary defender on an opponent’s star player, accepting such assignments as Anthony Edwards, Luke Doncic, Steph Curry and even the bigger Zion Williamson last weekend. The results have been good, and he’s having the best defensive season of his career from a numbers and eye-test standpoint, consistently disrupting and forcing turnovers.

Jay King of The Athletic (subscription required) writes about how Celtics coach Joe Mazzula has the coldest take in NBA history - he wants his team to continue winning games: