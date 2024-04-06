Jerami Grant Remains Doubtful vs Boston

The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Boston Celtics tomorrow still missing a number of key rotation players.

Malcolm Brogdon (elbow tendinitis), Toumani Camara (rib fracture), Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal surgery), Anfernee Simons (knee tendinitis), Matisse Thybulle (ankle impingement) and Robert Williams III (knee surgery) will all miss the game.

Jerami Grant is listed as doubtful for the outing with a right hamstring strain. It’ll be the 12th straight game the two-way forward has been categorized as doubtful. He’s also missed 16 of his past 19 games with both the hamstring and a quad contusion hindering his play.

Ibou Badji is questionable of the game with lower back soreness.

The 61-16 Celtics are currently listing Jaylen Brown (hand sprain), Jaden Springer (knee tendinopathy) and Jayson Tatum (knee contusion) as questionable.

Tomorrow afternoon will be the final game of a seven-game road trip for the Blazers, returning home to the Moda Center to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.