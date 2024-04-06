Should the Blazers Take Bronny James?

With Bronny James declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft, the blog world is abuzz with speculation. The son of LeBron James only averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists during 25 career games at USC. He shot 36.6% from the floor and 26.7% from the arc. Normally those numbers wouldn’t make NBA fans blink twice. But LeBron is reportedly interested in following his offspring to whatever team drafts him. 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 7.3 rebounds look a lot better.

I’ve received a few questions about Bronny in the Blazer’s Edge Mailbag, so let’s address this quickly.

Getting LeBron would be a no-brainer, of course. He has a player option this summer and is an unrestricted free agent next. He lives in the $50 million salary range. Any team with enough clearance to sign him should be interested. Duh.

But LeBron is also 40 years old. If you remember Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. playing for the Seattle Mariners, the magic that made it work was the younger player. Griffey, Jr. was the guy they actually wanted. Griffey, Sr. was a nice story.

That’s inverted here. When the father is the main guy, you have to ask how long he’s going to stick around, or stick around productively. You also have to ask if the son is worth playing big minutes immediately—as that’s almost certainly a quid pro quo of the arrangement—and retaining once dad has retired.

If the Blazers think Bronny James is that guy, they should draft him, with or without LeBron. If they don’t, drafting him just to get LeBron is a stunt. It could well backfire. One of the most obvious ways is if LeBron changes his mind and decides not to come after all.

So there’s your short, easy answer to the Bronny James question. We’ll leave it open to readers, however. Would you take the younger James, either on his own merits or because of his famous father? Share in the comment section below!