Is Jerami Grant Earning His Contract?

The Portland Trail Blazers signed Jerami Grant to the biggest deal of his decade-long career, last July. The five-year, $160 million contract blew pundits away, with many stunned by the size of the deal, questioning whether it was an overpay.

Some were also confused by Grant’s decision to stay in Portland despite Damian Lillard's request for a fresh start and a guaranteed rebuild.

But there was a lot that also made sense too. Grant was securing generational wealth to play in a situation where he would maintain a key offensive role. The rationale for the Blazers was simple — don’t lose an asset for nothing while keeping an adult in the room.

Grant has grown his game over the past 10 years, from role player to two-way mainstay, capable of scoring at all three levels.

Despite not owning an All Star team, All NBA or All Defensive Team honor, his resume does include a Most Improved Player runner up in 2020-21 and a Team USA Olympic run.

He also enjoyed an impressive debut season with the Oregon franchise averaging 20.5 points on 40.1 percent from three, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Deal

As mentioned, Grant was handed a five-year, $160 million deal in July. The contract includes a $36.4 million player option for the 2027-28 season when Grant will be 33.

Though the annual salary increases over the five years — from $27.6 million this year to $36.4 in the final year — the deal’s percentage impact on the salary cap is expected to drop.

To further assess the suitability of Grant's deal, it's important to analyze comparable contracts. Unfortunately, last summer Grant’s was the only one of its size signed.

However, one analogue is Grant’s former Denver Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray. The Canadian point guard signed a five year, $158 million deal in 2020 off the back of a stellar Orlando Bubble performance.

Unlike Grant, Murray has already played a key role in the NBA Playoffs, serving as Nikola Jokic’s sidekick through the Nuggets’ 2023 NBA Championship. But like Grant, he is yet to win any of the individual honors discussed above.

While the pair's annual amounts and raises are similar, the impact on their respective franchise's finances differ.

Because Murray’s deal was signed in 2020, his money has made up a relatively larger portion of the Nuggets salary cap.

For instance, in the first year’s of Murray’s deal, his $27.3 million made up 25.0 percent of that season’s 109.1 million salary cap. Grant earned a similar $27.6 million this season, however it made up only 20.3 percent of the $136 million 2023-24 salary cap.

The final year of Murray’s deal will bring him $36.0 million or 25.5 percent of the projected 2024-25 $141 million salary cap. When Grant’s deal comes to an end in 2027-28, his $36.4 million is projected to land at around 19.4 percent of the suggested $191 million cap.

Below are a few more similarly priced deals signed in recent years.

All, except for maybe Towns and Ingram, are better players than Grant and as such will be earning more money over the next few years.

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) 5 yrs, $163 mill (2021-2026 - Final Year 23.9% of cap)

Donavan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) 5 yrs, $163 mill (2021-2026 - Final Year 23.9% of cap)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) 5 yrs, $163 mill (2021-2026 - Final Year 23.9% of cap)

De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) 5 yrs, $163 mill (2021-2026 - Final Year 23.9% of cap)

Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) 5 yrs, $158 mill (2020-2025 - Final Year 25.5% of cap)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) 5 yrs, $158 mill (2019-2024 - Final Year 26.5% of cap)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) 5 yrs, $158 mill (2019-2024- Final Year 26.5% of cap)

Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics) 5 yrs, $158 mill (2019-2024 - Final Year 26.5% of cap)

Affordability

We should probably note that the rebuilding Blazers probably won't be encumbered by large-ish money, outside of Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Deandre Ayton, over the next few years.

The money has to go somewhere and we're years away from the likes of Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara, Jabari Walker and Kris Murray coming up for their second contracts.

2023-24 Performance

Through 54 games this season Grant has averaged 21.0 points on 40.2 percent from three, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in 33.9 minutes.

It’s unlikely he takes the court again this season with a right hamstring strain conveniently coinciding with a final push down the standings for improved draft odds.

Given the career-high 34.8 minutes he’s played over two seasons with the Blazers, combined with the high level of physicality his game requires, Grant has earned the break.

The season, the former Syracuse star ranks 11th in usage among forwards, directly behind Pascal Siakam, Jimmy Butler and Scottie Barnes.

He’s enjoying a career-best 40.2 percent from three on 5.1 attempts a game, a career best 2.8 assists and his second best points campaign, averaging 21.0 points an outing.

Among forwards, he ranks 22nd in assist rate at 13.3 percent, 23rd in three point percentage and 12th in getting to the line, fouled on 14.2 percent of his shots.

The recently turned 30-year-old also saw a drop in power forward minutes (53 percent) midseason following the insertion of Jabari Walker into the starting unit. He subsequently spent 41 percent of his time at small forward, establishing himself as a more versatile force at both positions.

Through the early part of the season, Grant shouldered the Blazers’ offensive load, particularly with Anfernee Simons recovering from a thumb injury and Ayton acclimating. When teammates have returned or found form, he's largely adapted to what's been needed. Grant has, by and large, delivered on expectation on a young rebuilding team. However, dare I say it, he’s probably better suited on a contender at this stage of his career.

A couple of weeks ago I wrote that the rise of the Blazers’ young forwards Toumani Camara, Kris Murray and Jabari Walker had progressed enough to make a Grant departure palatable. The answer was yes, but it’s taken five months for the young guys to reach that level. Without Grant, this team would have been in an even deeper hole between October and March.

Is Grant Tradeable?

Yes, absolutely.

Without any inside information on discussions prior to the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, I’d comfortably assume that there was interest in Grant and his deal from other franchises.

There’s no reason to suggest that the Blazers won’t field further inquiries about Grant’s availability this offseason.

While the deal could be perceived as high, it’s in no way a terrible amount for an effective player on both sides of the ball, who offers positional flexibility.

One could argue, Grant is likely the third best player on a contending team. Let’s look at some of the third best players on contending team and what they're earning.

The Celtics have have two players vying for third best player in Porzingis (5 years, $158 million) and Jrue Holiday (4 years, $135 million), both earning at least similar amounts to Grant.

The Nuggets are paying Michael Porter Jr. $180 million over five years, making up more than 23 percent of the cap each year. Porter Jr. might actually be Denver's fourth option with the more modestly paid Aaron Gordon on hand.

The Milwaukee Bucks are paying Khris Middleton $93 million over three years with each year making up more than 21 percent of the cap.

With Anthony Edwards’ massive extension kicking in next season, Karl-Anthony Towns’ becomes the Timberwolves’ third best player, even though he’ll be pulling in $221 million over four years.

If Grant truly is the third best player on a contender, said franchises should feel comfortable adding his contact to the mix. He's also under team control and, as mentioned, making up around a fifth of the salary cap.

Conclusion

Jerami Grant was given the bag last July, partly because the Blazers didn’t want him walking out the door for nothing, but also because he’d earned it.

Despite the disappointing win-loss record, the 30-year-old has been a clear highlight for the Blazers this season. Without him, things could have been a heck of lot worse.

If his production had dropped off after securing the payday, then eyebrows would have been raised. But the guy has worked through a disappointing season, dragging the Blazers through not-so-disappointing stretches.

He also has the type of game that tends to age on the modern NBA, thanks to athleticism and physical gifts that give him the edge over his peers.