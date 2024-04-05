Blazers Beat Wizards 108-102 Behind 34 from Ayton

The Portland Trail Blazers (21-56) matching up against the Washington Wizards (15-63) is what happens when a stoppable force meets a movable object. This time in the stalemate, the Blazers prevailed, defeating the Wizards 108-102 in Washington D.C.

Despite my teasing, Blazers center Deandre Ayton was by no means a stoppable force Friday night. Ayton went off for a season-high 34 points (one off his career-high), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Then Scoot Henderson (19 points, seven assists) supplied the dagger with an old-fashioned 3-point play in the final minute.

That two-man combination, along with the usual sauce from Dalano Banton, helped the Blazers control most of the game, then hold off a late Washington rally to win on a night neither team shot particularly well from deep.

Deni Avdija led the Wizards with 22 points (on 7-12 shooting) and 12 rebounds. Jordan Poole scored 20 on 20 attempts, passing out nine assists.

Here’s a closer look at the action.

DominAyton

It was a big story, especially early in the season, how Deandre Ayton wasn’t getting many shot attempts on his new club. In fact, for much of the season, Ayton was getting less attempts than during his time with the Phoenix Suns, when he played with All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Well, Friday night, Ayton had an all-you-can-eat buffet of looks at the rim, scoring his 34 points on an efficient 13-25 shooting and 8-9 shooting from the free throw line. His shot attempt pace slowed down deeper into the game, too. At the 6:49 mark of the third quarter, Ayton had already put up 20 attempts in 25 minutes.

His young teammates seemingly looked for him on every play, whether Ayton was in the pick-and-roll, on the break or in the post. He was the first option and he made minced meat of the Wizards’ lackluster interior defense, scoring inside and knocking down that patented mid-range J. In the fourth quarter, even with a defender in his grill, Ayton started releasing those jumpers quick, like he was Stephen Curry pulling up from 35 on a heat check. The result was more cash.

Scoot Dagger

Scoot Henderson added another solid game to his rookie campaign. After scoring the dagger late in Charlotte on Wednesday, Scoot put this game to bed with a physical and-1 drive against Avdija with 15.7 seconds left. He made the free throw, icing the game at 108-102.

Henderson’s jump shot looked good against the Wiz, as he got his 19 points on 8-14 shooting from the field and 2-4 on 3s, a welcomed night of efficiency for the rook. The jumper especially looked smooth in the third quarter, where Scoot went 4-5 from the field. He swished two fast pull-up jumpers and a 3-pointer from the wing during that stretch, helping him score 14 of his 19 in the second half. Scoot also had a great game passing, starting the night off with a nifty no-look pass to Kris Murray and then doing a solid job locating Ayton in positions to score. Five of Henderson’s seven assists went to his starting center, including two out of the pick-and-roll in the fourth quarter. The turnovers didn’t run wild either, at three for the game.

Dalano Banton Triple-Double Watch

He almost got there. Dalano Banton finished his night with 21 points (on 8-20 shooting), eight assists and eight rebounds, almost entering the esteemed triple-double club. The lanky guard again propelled the second unit with his rim-attacking offense complemented by a serviceable 2-6 performance on 3s. Banton may be the best tank commander the Blazers have had during this run of three meaningless Aprils. So good, he may be overqualified for the position. I’m not saying I’m mad at it.

Shooting Woes

Here, we come to the “stoppable force/movable object” portion of the program. The Blazers shot 9-29 on 3s, good enough for a not-good 31%, but still far better than the Wizards’ marksmanship. Washington shot 5-33 from deep, clocking in at a putrid 15.2%. The Wizards lack of shooting really killed them in crunch time. With the score deadlocked at 102-102 with just over two minutes remaining, four of Washington’s final five shot attempts were 3s. All of them missed. That allowed Portland to end the game on a 6-0 run: two from Murray, a free throw from Jabari Walker and that dagger 3-point play from Scoot.

Elsewhere, the Wizards missed not one, but two breakaway dunks in the second half.

Here are the Blazers highlights from the contest:

UP NEXT

The Blazers, winners of two in a row, are back in action Sunday when they take on the Boston Celtics in Boston. Tipoff is scheduled for a little after 3 p.m. PDT.