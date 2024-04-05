NBA Mock Draft: Who Do Blazers Take at No. 7?

The Portland Trail Blazers are inching closer to this year’s NBA Draft as the season winds down.

The Ringer compiled a full two-round mock draft where the Blazers had the No. 7 overall pick amongst four selections. Here’s a look at who the team took:

No. 7 pick Ron Holland, G League Ignite

Dipping back into the G League might be a scary proposition for Portland considering Scoot Henderson’s struggles this season, but Holland would be a solid fit. He provides hard-nosed defense and some shot-creation upside from the wing position. After closing the Ignite season strong, he shouldn’t be forgotten as a potential top-five selection. And a team like the Blazers can afford to be patient.

No. 13 pick (via Warriors) Tidjane Salaun, Cholet

Salaun, much like Ron Holland, is an underdeveloped yet talented two-way forward worthy of an investment, especially if he slips this far on draft night. I could even see the Blazers taking him at No. 7.

No. 34 pick (via Hornets) Daron Holmes II, Dayton

Even if Deandre Ayton is the center of the Blazers’ future, it shouldn’t stop them from selecting another big man. Holmes would provide the type of shooting that could allow him to play with Ayton anyway.

No. 40 pick (via Hawks) Justin Edwards, Kentucky

Edwards fits the classic mold of a top high-school recruit who underwhelmed in college, but a young team will take a swing on him. Memphis did it last year with GG Jackson, who looks like one of the steals of the 2023 draft. Portland is the type of team that should take that chance this year.

BE community, what do you think of the above prospects? Chime off in the comments below.