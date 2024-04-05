Why the Blazers Need to Get Even Younger

The Portland Trail Blazers are the third-youngest team in the NBA. They’re also one of the worst teams in the NBA. Today a Blazer’s Edge Reader draws a correlation between those two identities, and wants to know if it’s time to get some experience on this roster. That’s the subject of today’s Blazer’s Edge Mailbag.

Hi Dave, While the upcoming draft is very exciting and we’re all waiting to see who the Blazers select, how many more developmental players can they take on? Who on the current roster from all the exciting young players will need to go to make room? How do they handle so many inexperienced players? Steve

On the surface that’s their big issue, but the problem goes deeper than that.

The Blazers have no real star, no centerpiece around which to focus their team. Defenses are seldom disrupted by Portland’s offense. They have plenty of players to leave open, including some of those high-profile young players you’re referencing.

As evidenced by the Damian Lillard era, if the Blazers had a transcendent, defense-breaking star, the game would become simpler for the players around him. Three-pointers become more wide-open, lanes to the basket clearer, as defenses shift towards the player they have circled on their locker-room whiteboard. If that star can pass even a little bit, all of a sudden his teammates start looking pretty good.

Absent that #1 option, defenders simply sag off of players like Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara, and Dalano Banton. They’re going to live with whatever those guards and wings do, knowing they won’t hit a high enough percentage or score enough points to turn the game.

In other words, the Blazers need a brand new start, a whole new era in which to embark. Clearly that isn’t here yet.

How does that era start, though? They can’t trade for a transcendent superstar. Other teams don’t want to give them up. On the rare occasion one comes available, they usually end up on a premier team, angling for championship teams instead of rebuilds. Free agency or trade, it ends up the same story: the Lakers or Heat will trump the Blazers every time.

The only way to get an era-defining star is to draft one. That argues for accumulating more high-profile young players, not fewer. That’s going to be the mission over the next five years or so.

Right now, lacking the main man, the franchise is going to trumpet the accomplishments and promise of its incumbent hopefuls. That’s natural, good PR. And hey, there’s still a non-zero chance that Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, or Henderson himself could grow into that first option. Fair enough. I’m betting that they’ll need to strike gold—maybe platinum—with a lottery pick. Then you’re going to see difference-making development at key positions. At that point, they’ll know the quality and quantity of veteran that they’ll need. Then it’ll make sense to add older players.

Right now, though, adding significant veterans would be painting over the crack in the wall instead of patching it. More accurately, the whole damn wall needs to be replaced. Older players might take the place of the younger, play more steadily, and provide mentorship. (The latter is an argument to keep at least a couple around no matter what.) But you can’t create something out of nothing. Populating the roster with too many veterans would be like hiring a conductor for an orchestra without instruments. He can wave his arms all he wants. The music still won’t play.

Thanks for the question! You can always send yours to blazersub@gmail.com and we’ll try to get to as many as we can!