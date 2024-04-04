Former Blazer Rudy Fernandez Retires From Professional Basketball

Former Portland Trail Blazers fan favorite Rudy Fernandez is calling it quits after an astonishing 24-year professional basketball career, according to Real GM.

Fernandez, who turned 39 today, was taken by the Phoenix Suns with the 24th pick in 2007, instantly traded to the Blazers, along with James Jones.

The wing spent the next year with Joventut in the Spanish Liga ACB before joining the Blazers for the 2008-09 season when he finished ninth in Rookie of the Year voting. He also made the All NBA Rookie second team that season.

In three seasons with Portland, Fernandez started nine of 218 games, averaging 9.1 points on 36.4 percent three point shooting, 2.5 boards, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.1 minutes.

During the 2011 offseason, which included the NBA lockout, Fernandez was traded to the Dallas Mavericks and then to the Denver Nuggets where he played 31 games before suffering a back injury.

He returned to Spain in 2012 spending the next 12 years with Real Madrid averaging 10.9 points on 35.4 percent three point shooting, 3.3 boards, 2.2 assists and 1.3 assists.

With Real Madrid, Fernandez won three EuroLeague titles, six Liga ACB titles and a number of individual awards.

He represented Spain at the Beijing, London and Rio Olympics, winning two silver and one bronze medal. Fernandez was also part of gold winning performances as part of Spain’s 2006 and 2019 FIBA World Cup campaigns.