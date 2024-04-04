 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Blazers Listen: We Like the Blazers Podcast with Keith Feltner-Smith

Two hosts of two Blazers podcasts combine for 30 minutes of basketball prattle!

By Brandon Goldner
/ new
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2023-24 NBA season winding down, Brandon is joined by Keith Feltner-Smith of The Trailcasters fills in for an allergy-ridden Ryan to talk about a scattershot of topics including:

  • Where our thinking is about the Blazers as they race toward the NBA Draft Lottery.
  • A preview of the 2024 Tanking Championship Game between Portland and Charlotte that Portland eventually won.
  • Whether the Blazers’ tanking matters MORE in what may be a historically weak “dry lemon” draft.
  • Scoot Henderson and the possibility of him fitting in as a part of a contending team in the years to come.
  • Answering some questions from Blazer’s Edge readers.
  • Grabbing a blanket, some popcorn, and getting comfortable with the prospect of the Blazers continuing to tank in the years to come.
  • ...and MORE!

Proudly a part of the Rogue Media Network and the Blazer’s Edge family of podcasts - which includes the Trail Daddy podcast with Dave Deckard and Rip City Roundtable with Cory Dickman - you can find We Like the Blazers on any pod catcher or at WeLikeTheBlazers.com!

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...