Blazers Listen: We Like the Blazers Podcast with Keith Feltner-Smith

With the 2023-24 NBA season winding down, Brandon is joined by Keith Feltner-Smith of The Trailcasters fills in for an allergy-ridden Ryan to talk about a scattershot of topics including:

Where our thinking is about the Blazers as they race toward the NBA Draft Lottery.

A preview of the 2024 Tanking Championship Game between Portland and Charlotte that Portland eventually won.

Whether the Blazers’ tanking matters MORE in what may be a historically weak “dry lemon” draft.

Scoot Henderson and the possibility of him fitting in as a part of a contending team in the years to come.

Answering some questions from Blazer’s Edge readers.

Grabbing a blanket, some popcorn, and getting comfortable with the prospect of the Blazers continuing to tank in the years to come.

