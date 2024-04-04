Blazers Listen: We Like the Blazers Podcast with Keith Feltner-Smith

With the 2023-24 NBA season winding down, Brandon is joined by Keith Feltner-Smith of The Trailcasters fills in for an allergy-ridden Ryan to talk about a scattershot of topics including:
- Where our thinking is about the Blazers as they race toward the NBA Draft Lottery.
- A preview of the 2024 Tanking Championship Game between Portland and Charlotte that Portland eventually won.
- Whether the Blazers’ tanking matters MORE in what may be a historically weak “dry lemon” draft.
- Scoot Henderson and the possibility of him fitting in as a part of a contending team in the years to come.
- Answering some questions from Blazer’s Edge readers.
- Grabbing a blanket, some popcorn, and getting comfortable with the prospect of the Blazers continuing to tank in the years to come.
- ...and MORE!
